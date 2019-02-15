Elections: FRSC deplores 77 personnel, three patrol vehicles, ambulance

Ore Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Commission in Ondo state says it has deployed no fewer than 77 personnel for duty in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also deployed for the exercise, according to Unit Commander, Philip Ozonnandi, are three patrol vehicles and one ambulance.

Ozonnandi told News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ore that the commission was set to ensure total compliance with “no movement of vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m’’.

He explained that movement of vehicles would only be allowed on Shagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway and for police vehicles, media and election officials’ vehicles on any road.

He urged motorists to comply with the restriction order so as not to incur the wrath of the law.