Elections: 17 security agents, political party supporters killed — NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms election-related violence in the ongoing polls, especially the killing of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as seven supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano State.

The Executive Secretary NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke at the third monthly review meeting of Mobilising Voters for Election project in Abuja.

Ojukwu also noted the consistent attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission facilities, attacks by unknown gunmen, political intolerance and hate speech were specifically recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports this is the February Edition where Ojukwu described such acts as gross violations of human rights

He said: “Elections are the expression of the rights of the people and there must be accountability for the violation of these rights.

“There are other serious human rights violations, which characterised last Saturday’s elections, are voters’ suppression and intimidation as recorded in Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Delta.

“These new threats will impact on the integrity and credibility of the electoral process, which may lead to voter apathy for the upcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in March.

“We commend the conduct of security personnel during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

According to Ojukwu, the reports emanating from the human rights situation room revealed that the officers performed their duties devoid of suppression and intimidation of voters as recorded in past elections.

He said: “Despite the massive turn out of voters, the law enforcement agent and security personnel were able to execute their role as human rights defenders during the electoral process.

“The Commission is calling on INEC to upload results electronically so as to validate the result being announced at the collation centre.

“This is within the law that uploading the result and transmitting hard copies of election results must be done simultaneously and this must be respected.”

In his remarks, the National Coordinator, Legal Defence and Assistance Project, Chinonye Obiagwu (SAN), called on INEC to follow the laid down rules in the collation of results to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in his goodwill message commended the Commission for mainstreaming human rights issues into the electoral process.

Rafsanjani said the National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the election related violence it recorded in the month of February

NAN reports that the NHRC dashboard showed that there were three bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers States.

There were two attacks on INEC facilities, attack by unknown gunmen or bandits were two, 12 political intolerance, 12 hate speech and 15.

Killing of law enforcement agents, 10; Destruction of properties happened at Gombe and Anambra.

Political intolerance: Destruction /cutting of roads in Kogi State.

Stoning of Governor Mai Mala Buni at All Progressives Congress rally happened at Yobe State, cancellation of Peoples Democratic Party rally in Rivers State.

Vote intimidation and suppression: South West – 55; South South – 40; South East – 25; North Central -12; North West – 3; and North East, 2.

Political violence, attack on NNPP supporters – Kano; and attack on APC political campaign – Bauchi.

Attack on Labour Party House of Representatives candidate, Imo; attack on wife of PDP candidate in Zamfara; attack on First Lady convoy, Nasarawa; attack on PDP campaign Director General, Rivers; attack on LP supporters, Lagos.