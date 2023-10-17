Election Tribunal Appeal: Primate Ayodele warns PDP governorship candidates In Kaduna, Nasarawa

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has warned the governorship candidates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Nasarawa in the last election to stay on alert.

The election tribunal had sacked the APC governor in Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule and declared the PDP candidate, David Umbugadu winner of the election. Also in Kaduna, although the tribunal gave a confusing judgment, the PDP candidate, Isah Ashiru revealed that the court declared the election as inconclusive while the APC candidate claimed otherwise.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the APC is ready to do anything to overturn the tribunal judgment even if it entails bribing judges that will deliver the cases.

He stated that the PDP owns those states mentioned apart from Kano which will still be taken back by APC if the NNPP doesn’t act on time. Primate Ayodele urged the PDP candidates in Kaduna and Nasarawa to follow the case bumper to bumper in order to avoid being cheated by the APC.

“APC in Nasarawa is working seriously to overturn the tribunal judgment in their favour, they are very desperate and want to do everything possible. PDP must follow them bumper to bumper and seek the face of God for them to be victorious. PDP must not take it easy till victory is gotten.’’

“PDP owns Kaduna, PDP owns Nasarawa, the party must fight to ensure victory is delivered. The people fighting justice in Kaduna and Nasarawa are the authors of Muslim-Muslim ticket. They want to use the judges to twist the whole thing.’’

“In Kano, if NNPP sleeps, APC will win. The NNPP candidate is sleeping, APC is about to unseat him.’’

However, the prophet warned APC against preventing the rule of law and justice from prevailing because it will have dire consequences.

“The only way our democracy will not run into shambles is when we allow rule of law. If the governorship candidates of the PDP in Kaduna and Nasarawa don’t get justice in the court, the state may be ungovernable because God will be angry.’’