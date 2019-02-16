Election postponement: Group drags INEC to court

An advocacy group, Alliance for Defence of Democracy, in collaboration with other Civil Society Organisations, including Nigerian Intervention Movement, have resolved to take the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over the abrupt postponement and rescheduling of the country’s general elections.

This was revealed in a statement in Lagos after a meeting with members of the group and some legal advisers by spokesperson of the group, Prof. Anthony Kila.

Kila said “for posteriority, accountability and in view of building efficient functional institutions in Nigeria, it is crucial that public bodies like INEC and indeed anyone operating in the public space, learn through consequence, the cost and essence of wasting people’s time, disrupting their plans, and intruding in people’s lives”.

ADD has launched an appeal via the website of a partner civil society organisation, Common Voice Nigeria ( commonvoiceng.com ), inviting individuals, businesses and other organisations that have suffered a demonstrable loss due to this abrupt rescheduling/postponement to join the law suit.

The case is due to be filed at the Lagos High Court on Monday.

Commenting on the plan to take INEC to court, Babafemi Odutayo, a legal practitioner and member of the Common Voice legal team, said: “This is a historic move because for the first time in Nigeria, it is citizens with no partisan interests or grudge against any politician or political party that are taking INEC to Court.”

Dr. Olu Agunloye, ADD’s Head of Mobilisation and Contact Committee, also noted: “This is a significant development because while politicians worry about their votes, citizens that are already struggling with their daily lives are also forced to amend their plans due to INEC’s inability to plan and project. These citizens may now have a chance to seek redress.”

Kila further noted that it is now clear that beyond intentions of individuals, Nigeria needs to build institutions and proceedings that recognise and appreciate the sovereignty and sacredness of citizens space, time and activities.

He observed that it is lack of such recognition and appreciation that make too many not recognise and appreciate the value of lives.

The legal team being put together includes Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Malachy Ugwumadu of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and Ebun Adegboruwa.