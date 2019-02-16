Election postponement: Business activities decline in Ibadan

Many shops, markets, including PalmsMall (Shoprite) in Ibadan stayed locked while roads were deserted on Saturday in spite of the postponement of the elections.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who visited major roads such as Mokola, Ring road, Elebu-Akala express road sighted only few vehicles.

The Challenge Lagos-Ibadan transport park was not busy as the park was deserted.

Some government street sweepers on Ibadan-Challenge road were seen carrying out their normal duties.

One of them, Bose Raufu, told NAN that they came to work when they got the news of the postponement of the elections.

She said: “We had no option than to resume at work.”

Also speaking, a father, Taiwo Olusola, told NAN that there might be low turnout of people next week for the elections.

Olushola said: “With this prompt election postponement, many will not be willing to come out again to vote next week.”

Florence Uzoma was unhappy over the development.

Uzoma said: “Just see how people travelled from far and wide to their polling stations with all the risks, only for the election to be postponed just few hours to it.”

Echezona Chukwu said: “I just hope there will not be another postponement next week.

“Let’s all be praying for our country. All we need at this time is God’s mercy.”