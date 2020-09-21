The Peoples Democratic Party has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and its innovations for a credible governorship election in Edo State on Saturday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, urged INEC to extend the process to future elections, especially the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our party also notes the efforts of the INEC under Prof. Yakubu Mahmood in ensuring that Edo election was conducted in a manner that was largely adjudged to be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“Nigerians hope that what we have witnessed in Edo will not be an off-season procedure in the commission.

“We demand that this credible process applies to all our elections.

“The PDP applauds the use of virtual portal by INEC to upload results directly from the polling unit, the base of our election, which made it impossible for electoral violators to hijack this electoral process.

“It is our hope in the PDP, this new found image of INEC will gather more thresholds in future elections, particularly the October 10 Ondo governorship election.

“We however urge INEC to strengthen its processes, particularly in the area of card readers, to forestall the type of delays witnessed in accreditation of voters in Edo.

“Our party also notes the improvement in the activities of our security agencies compared to past elections.

“We hope that our security organs will continue in this stead in future elections.

“The Edo election has indeed shown that credible elections are possible in our country if we play by the rules.”

Ologbondiyan commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing credible election, imploring him to continue in the spirit of ensuring that the people were allowed to freely choose their leaders at all elections.

He urged the President to continue to toe the line of allowing for electoral uprightness for posterity.

He, however, said the Edo election must serve as a loud lesson to “political godfathers” that power belongs only to God.

“He confers it through the people and that no matter how an individual strives to lord it over others, the will of God, through the people, will always prevail,” he said.

Ologbondiyan congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his reelection and the people of Edo State for their choice.

He said: “This victory, as won by the people, is historic and serves as a strong, viable and unambiguous lesson to leaders.

“We rejoice with the Edo people for helping to reset the political culture of our nation by casting their votes, protecting the votes, ensuring that their votes counted and following it ‘bumper-to-bumper’ to the final point of declaration.”

Ologbondiyan appreciated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu , whose participation in the election helped to deepen Nigeria democracy and enabled the people to make their choice.

“We invite him, in the spirit of sportsmanship, to congratulate his brother, Obaseki, and join him in the onerous task of leadership in the general interest of all Edo people,” he said.

Ologbondiyan also commended traditional institutions, faith-based organisations, youth groups, market women, artisans, community associations, trade unions, traditional leaders and other stakeholders in Edo State for standing up for their state during her critical moments.

He said: “Furthermore, the PDP applauds the international community for their keen observation of our electoral processes as well as profiling of those who are bent on undermining our democracy and making free and fair elections appear impossible in Nigeria.

“We urge the international community and all lovers of democracy not to relent in providing necessary advisory to our leaders on the conduct of our elections.”

Ologbondiyan restated PDP’s support for the actions taken so far by the United States of America and United Kingdom in restricting electoral violators from visiting their countries.

“We urge them not to restrain on further sanctions against such individuals for their sinister roles in our elections,” he said.

Ologbondiyan appreciated the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for providing the right leadership that led to the victory in Edo.

He also commended the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and the Chairman of the South South PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He also commended all PDP governors, National Assembly caucus, elders, leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party for their efforts in the election.

He added: “Furthermore, our party thanks the media, the civil society groups and all Nigerians across board, for showing more than a passing interest in ensuring that the wishes of the people of Edo for a credible and transparent election prevailed.

“We do not take your efforts in this regard for granted.

“The PDP assures of a continuous partnership with all critical stakeholders in our collective desire to recreate a nation that will continue to be our pride.”