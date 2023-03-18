Election: Okada riders defy movement restriction in Lagos

Some motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada, on Saturday defied movement restriction following the Governorship and House of Assembly elections along LASU-Ikotun Road in Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that they were operating in spite of the movement restriction for the elections.

NAN also reports that the development was very unusual when compared with the Presidential and the National Assembly elections where the riders adhered to the movement restriction.

Salisu Aruna, a 21-year-old rider, told NAN that he got his motorcycle through hire purchase and needed to meet up with his weekly refunds.

“I came out to work so that I will be able to pay my weekly money for this motorcycle, the last presidential election affected my weekly money,” Aruna said.

Also, Fatai Gbadebo, a 35-year-old rider, said he decided to work in order to raise money to buy drugs for his sick mother later in the day.

When asked if has voted, Gbadebo said he was unable to vote because relocated to Ikotun from Agege.

“I have no option but to work because I need money to get drugs for my mother in the evening, the naira scarcity affected my business but I ride okada as my side hustle,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Polling Units 063, 064, 065 and O66 all in Ward D at Ikotun/Liasu Alimosho Constituency 2, voting commenced around 9am compared with the last election where voting started late.

Voters were in large numbers casting their votes in the various units.

However, at PU 010 and 011 in Ward E, both on Akin Coker Street, Ikotun/Idimu Alimosho Constituency 2, as at 10:15am, both officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents were not on ground, while few voters were waiting.

NAN reports that voting eventually commenced at both PUs at 11:20am.