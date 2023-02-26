Election: NSCDC loses Officer to road accident

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has confirmed the death of Corps Assistant II, Abdusalam Roqeeb, in a road accident at Giri Junction in Abuja.

Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC Director, Public Relations, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Odumosu, who spoke on Saturday in Abuja, said the accident occurred some minutes past 11am on Friday.

Odumosu said the deceased alongside five others were personnel of Lagos State Command of the NSCDC and were conveying authorised identification tags meant for personnel on election duty in Lagos State.

He said that the five others involved in the accident are currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

He added: “The items that were scattered on the road at the scene of the accident in the video shared online were election identification tags.

“They were meant for Lagos Command personnel on election duty before the unfortunate incident and not ballot papers or Permanent Voter Cards as speculated by certain individuals.

“The Corps is a non-partisan and apolitical organisation, hence has no business conveying election materials as speculated in some quarters.”

The Director said that the Corps’ Commandant, General Ahmed Audi, commiserated with the family of the deceased, Lagos State Command and the entire Corps.

“The CG has assured that the Corps will take full responsibility of the medical expenses of the injured as he wished them safe trip home after full recovery,” Odumosu said.