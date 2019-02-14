Election: Edo declares half work day

The Edo Government has declared Friday, February 15 as half work day to enable workers participate in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday.

Ogie directed all offices to close at 12 noon so that workers could travel to their respective Local Government Areas to cast their votes.

He furthered advised all heads of government agencies and departments to comply with the directive.