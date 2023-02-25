Election: Commercial vehicles, motorcycles flout restriction of movement in FCT

Some commercial vehicles and motorcycles in the F.C.T were seen disobeying the Federal Government’s order restricting vehicular movement ahead during the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed that some commercial vehicles and motorcycles operating along Kubwa expressway, Zuba axis and the Airport / Lugbe road also flouted the order.

Some of the motorcycles were seen conveying food stuff in large quantities on the major highways, as they tried to maneuver security operatives.

At the University of Abuja (New Campus), passengers were seen being disembarked from commercial vehicles by security operatives in front of the school gate.

It was also observed that commuters flagged down moving vehicles to transport them to various destinations.

Isah Musa, a commercial motorcyclist at Sauka junction, said he was out because he noticed passengers were stranded.

He said he would vote for his preferred candidate and would not allow his quest for money stop him from exercising his civic duty.

NAN also reports that some people were found stranded at the Lokogoma, Galadimawa axis because the security men on duty did not allow some of them to pass for want of genuine reasons.

One Adamu Musa, a businessman, said he was going back to his house in Games village because he forgot his voting card at home.

He said the police men refused to believe his excuses and asked him to return to where he was coming from.

NAN also observed that some commercial motorcycles were carrying passengers within their areas along Efab Estate, Nzube.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had announced the restriction of vehicular movement nationwide on Feb. 25 from 12a.m to 6p.m.