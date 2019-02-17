Election: Catholic Church dedicates election day to God, prays for unity

Worshippers at the Saints Peter and Saint Paul Catholic Church, Tedi, Lagos on Sunday dedicated February 23 to God for a successful general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Church had previously consecrated Feb. 16 before the postponement of the elections.

Rev. Father Ben Alozie who anchored the prayer session described Feb. 23 as an important day in the country and therefore it should be consecrated for a successful poll.

Alozie said: “As a church, we are first Nigerians before being members of our congregation; therefore, we need to take that which is of concern to our country to God in the same way we take our individual needs to God for a solution.

“Saturday’s elections will determine to a large extent the fate of our dear country in the next four years; so, no amount of supplication is enough to God in order for us to have a peaceful country after the polls.”

The priest advised the worshippers not to be discouraged by the shift in date and charged them to come out and partake in the election.

He added that with the rain of prayer for the election by most Nigerians and the chain prayer made for Saturday, the country would have a successful election.

Jude Ukachukwu, one of the Coordinators of the church appealed to the electoral body to allay the fears of the electorate by ensuring the conduct of the elections on the new dates.