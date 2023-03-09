Election break grounds activities at Federal High Court

Business activities at the Federal High Court were on Thursday paralysed due to the election break earlier announced by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tsoho had in a circular dated March 2 granted the judges few days’ break.

This was to enable them perform their civic duties.

In the circular, titled: “Break for the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections,” the judges were directed to sit up to Wednesday before proceeding on the break and to resume work on Tuesday (March 14).

According to the circular, the administrative judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt judicial divisions shall ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the North, South West, South South/South East geopolitical zones regarding urgent matters during the period.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had on Wednesday night announced the postponement of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections to March 18.

INEC Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement said the postponement was to make for adequate timing to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, a check at the FHC, Abuja on Thursday morning showed that almost all the 11 courts in the high-rise building were not sitting.

However at Court 11 where Justice Obiora Egwuatu presides, out of the many cases listed on the cause list, only a judgment on an electoral matter was delivered by the judge.

Also at Court 8 where Justice Donatus Okorowo was assigned to sit as vacation judge, NAN learnt that the court would only sit if there is any matter of urgent importance.

The FHC CJ had on February 20 granted similar break to the judges to allow them exercise their civi rights during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.