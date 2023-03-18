Election: Accreditation, voting, commence ahead of schedule in Kaduna

Accreditation and voting commenced ahead of schedule in most part of Kaduna metropolis and some Local Government Areas in the State.



News Agency of Nigeria Correspondents covering the Governorship and State Assembly elections, report that in most polling units, election officials arrived 6am, with the exercise commencing about an hour ahead of the scheduled 8.30am.



Security personnel were also on ground to maintain law and order, while military personnel were spotted enforcing the restriction placed on vehicular movement.



In Ungwan Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis, accreditation and election started simultaneously at exactly 8:20am.



At Television and Yelwa wards in Kaduna metropolis, election officials arrived as early as 6:40 a.m.



Turnout of voters was also impressive in most polling centres visited, with security personnel keeping vigil.



Also in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, election officials arrived early in most Polling Units across the area.



NAN Correspondent who monitored the exercise in Manchok and other parts of the LGA on Saturday, however observed low turnout of voters.



It was the same situation in Kaduna South Local Government Area, with voting process commencing ahead of schedule in most polling units visited.



A security personnel who spoke to NAN but did not want his name mentioned, described as ‘superb’, the seamless process.



A domestic observer, Abubakar Mika’il, who spoke to NAN in Igabi Local Government Area, said election officials arrived earlier, as against their late arrival during the President election held last month.



“I must commend INEC for an improved organisation of the election; we hope the seamless process will continue till the end of the exercise”, he said.



NAN observed that aged persons and nursing mothers were granted concession in the accreditation and voting process.



Abdulrazak Ali, a 65-year-old man, commended INEC for a job well done, describing the atmosphere as being peaceful, with enough security personnel.



Amina Jibril, a nursing mother, told NAN that turnout of women at her unit was not encouraging.



“Maybe they thought elections may not commence early like the case during the Presidential election; we are hoping that more women will come later,” she said.



However, in some parts of Chikun Local Government Area, accreditation and voting commenced behind schedule, starting at about 9:25am as against 8.30 am.



Benjamin Ibrahim, a voter, told NAN that he came to his polling unit 7:40a.m. waiting for the exercise to commence.



“I have been here like other voters since 7:40 a.m; I met some people already waiting, collecting numbers in preparation for the accreditation and voting process”, he said.



Skeletal economic activities were being carried out, with food vendors and water sellers making brisk business, just as others played football.