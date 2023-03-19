Election 2023: Catholic priest leads in Benue governorship race

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, is leading in the governorship race following results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

No fewer than 11 local government areas’ results have so far been released by the electoral commission.

The Catholic priest is leading in eight local government areas by a wide margin while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba, is leading in three LGAs

Below are the results from the INEC Collation Centre Makurdi:

1. Apa LGA, 11RAs

Accredited voters: 17,435

APC: 7,925

LP: 465

PDP: 7,806

Valid Votes: 6,520

Rejected votes: 485

Total voted cast: 17,005

2. Gwer West, 15 RAs

Reg Voters: 74,563

Accre voters: 26,333

Votes by parties

APC: 10,947

LP: 1,509

PDP: 13,609

Valid votes: 26,155

Rejected Votes: 175

Votes cast: 26,330

3. Logo, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 114,100

Accre voters: 33,114

Votes by parties

APC: 15,574

LP: 296

PDP: 16,385

Valid votes: 32,582

Rejected Votes: 509

Votes cast: 33,091

4. Ado LGA, 10RAs

No

Reg Voters: 83,199

Accre voters: 14,811

Votes by parties

APC: 8,662

LP: 308

PDP: 4,379

Valid votes: 14,355

Rejected Votes: 448

Votes cast: 14803

5. Gwer East LGA, 14 RAs

Reg Voters: 99,851

Accre voters: 34,111

Votes by parties

APC: 20,083

LP: 1,272

PDP: 12,085

Valid votes: 33,601

Rejected Votes: 283

Votes cast: 33,924

6. Agatu LGA, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 64,315

Accre voters: 18,407

Votes by parties

APC: 7,482

LP: 216

PDP: 9,934

Valid votes: 17,943

Rejected Votes: 464

Votes cast: 18,407

7. Obi LGA, 12 RAs

Reg Voters: 69,126

Accre voters: 17,759

Votes by parties

APC: 9,897

LP: 1185

PDP: 6,267

Valid votes: 17,519

Rejected Votes: 240

Votes cast: 17,759

8. Ukum, 13 RAs

Reg Voters: 142,119

Accre voters: 39,425

Votes by parties

APC: 28,503

LP: 439

PDP: 9,418

Valid votes: 38,640

Rejected Votes: 785

Votes cast: 39,425

9. Tarka LGA, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 55,464

Accre voters: 20,939

Votes by parties

APC: 16,422

LP: 175

PDP: 3,748

Valid votes: 20,632

Rejected Votes: 299

Votes cast: 20,931

10. Buruku LGA, 13 RAs

Reg Voters: 129,696

ACCRE Voters: 46,418

Votes by parties

APC: 34,713

LP: 1,155

PDP: 9,513

Valid Votes: 45,937

Rejected Votes: 470

Votes cast: 46,407

11. Katsina-Ala LGA, 12 RAs

Reg Voters: 168,318

Accre Voters: 42,189

Votes by parties

APC: 34,347

LP: 178

PDP: 6,716

Valid Votes: 41,669

Rejected Votes: 520

Votes cast: 42,189