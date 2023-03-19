Election 2023: Catholic priest leads in Benue governorship race

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, is leading in the governorship race following results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
No fewer than 11 local government areas’ results have so far been released by the electoral commission.
The Catholic priest is leading in eight local government areas by a wide margin while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba, is leading in three LGAs
Below are the results from the INEC Collation Centre Makurdi:
1. Apa LGA, 11RAs
Accredited voters: 17,435
APC: 7,925
LP: 465
PDP: 7,806
Valid Votes: 6,520
Rejected votes: 485
Total voted cast: 17,005
2. Gwer West, 15 RAs
Reg Voters: 74,563
Accre voters: 26,333
Votes by parties
APC: 10,947
LP: 1,509
PDP: 13,609
Valid votes: 26,155
Rejected Votes: 175
Votes cast: 26,330
3. Logo, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 114,100
Accre voters: 33,114
Votes by parties
APC: 15,574
LP: 296
PDP: 16,385
Valid votes: 32,582
Rejected Votes: 509
Votes cast: 33,091
4. Ado LGA, 10RAs
No
Reg Voters: 83,199
Accre voters: 14,811
Votes by parties
APC: 8,662
LP: 308
PDP: 4,379
Valid votes: 14,355
Rejected Votes: 448
Votes cast: 14803
5. Gwer East LGA, 14 RAs
Reg Voters: 99,851
Accre voters: 34,111
Votes by parties
APC: 20,083
LP: 1,272
PDP: 12,085
Valid votes: 33,601
Rejected Votes: 283
Votes cast: 33,924
6. Agatu LGA, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 64,315
Accre voters: 18,407
Votes by parties
APC: 7,482
LP: 216
PDP: 9,934
Valid votes: 17,943
Rejected Votes: 464
Votes cast: 18,407
7. Obi LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 69,126
Accre voters: 17,759
Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267
Valid votes: 17,519
Rejected Votes: 240
Votes cast: 17,759
8. Ukum, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 142,119
Accre voters: 39,425
Votes by parties
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418
Valid votes: 38,640
Rejected Votes: 785
Votes cast: 39,425
9. Tarka LGA, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 55,464
Accre voters: 20,939
Votes by parties
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748
Valid votes: 20,632
Rejected Votes: 299
Votes cast: 20,931
10. Buruku LGA, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 129,696
ACCRE Voters: 46,418
Votes by parties
APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513
Valid Votes: 45,937
Rejected Votes: 470
Votes cast: 46,407
11. Katsina-Ala LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 168,318
Accre Voters: 42,189
Votes by parties
APC: 34,347
LP: 178
PDP: 6,716
Valid Votes: 41,669
Rejected Votes: 520
Votes cast: 42,189