Election 2023: Catholic priest leads in Benue governorship race

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, is leading in the governorship race following results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

No fewer than 11 local government areas’ results have so far been released by the electoral commission.

The Catholic priest is leading in eight local government areas by a wide margin while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba, is leading in three LGAs

Below are the results from the INEC Collation Centre Makurdi:

1. Apa LGA, 11RAs

Accredited voters: 17,435
APC: 7,925
LP: 465
PDP: 7,806

Valid Votes: 6,520
Rejected votes: 485
Total voted cast: 17,005

2. Gwer West, 15 RAs

Reg Voters: 74,563
Accre voters: 26,333

Votes by parties
APC: 10,947
LP: 1,509
PDP: 13,609

Valid votes: 26,155
Rejected Votes: 175
Votes cast: 26,330

3. Logo, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 114,100
Accre voters: 33,114

Votes by parties
APC: 15,574
LP: 296
PDP: 16,385

Valid votes: 32,582
Rejected Votes: 509
Votes cast: 33,091

4. Ado LGA, 10RAs
No
Reg Voters: 83,199
Accre voters: 14,811

Votes by parties
APC: 8,662
LP: 308
PDP: 4,379

Valid votes: 14,355
Rejected Votes: 448
Votes cast: 14803

5. Gwer East LGA, 14 RAs

Reg Voters: 99,851
Accre voters: 34,111

Votes by parties
APC: 20,083
LP: 1,272
PDP: 12,085

Valid votes: 33,601
Rejected Votes: 283
Votes cast: 33,924

6. Agatu LGA, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 64,315
Accre voters: 18,407

Votes by parties
APC: 7,482
LP: 216
PDP: 9,934

Valid votes: 17,943
Rejected Votes: 464
Votes cast: 18,407

7. Obi LGA, 12 RAs

Reg Voters: 69,126
Accre voters: 17,759

Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267

Valid votes: 17,519
Rejected Votes: 240
Votes cast: 17,759

8. Ukum, 13 RAs

Reg Voters: 142,119
Accre voters: 39,425

Votes by parties
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418

Valid votes: 38,640
Rejected Votes: 785
Votes cast: 39,425

9. Tarka LGA, 10RAs

Reg Voters: 55,464
Accre voters: 20,939

Votes by parties
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748

Valid votes: 20,632
Rejected Votes: 299
Votes cast: 20,931

10. Buruku LGA, 13 RAs

Reg Voters: 129,696
ACCRE Voters: 46,418

Votes by parties

APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513

Valid Votes: 45,937
Rejected Votes: 470
Votes cast: 46,407

11. Katsina-Ala LGA, 12 RAs

Reg Voters: 168,318
Accre Voters: 42,189

Votes by parties

APC: 34,347
LP: 178
PDP: 6,716

Valid Votes: 41,669
Rejected Votes: 520
Votes cast: 42,189

