Elechi cautions Umahi against praise singers

A former Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Martin Elechi, has cautioned the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, to be wary of widespread praises he is receiving.

He offered this advice on Saturday at Okposi Okwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area at a civic reception by the community for Umahi.

The former governor, who handed over to Umahi in 2015, said many of the praises might be insincere or ill-intentioned.

Elechi said: “You deserve the praise being showered on you, but many are traps.

“They are either trying to gain favours from you or attempting to mislead you.”

He recalled that Umahi’s strong performance as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State led to his selection as deputy governor in 2011.

He said: “The way he managed party affairs reminded me of my time as NPN Secretary in the Second Republic.

“I asked him to prepare to run with me in the 2011 elections, and Ebonyi people overwhelmingly supported us.

“I remain the only Nigerian truly qualified to call him my son.”

Elechi urged Umahi to remain focused and not allow distractions to derail his current duties.

He said: “From party chairman to minister, everything he has done makes us proud and connected to his success.

“I am proud because he is my political product, and I pray for God’s guidance over his life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Elechi and Umahi had a fallout before the 2015 elections.

The rift began when Umahi sought to succeed Elechi as governor, which the elder politician opposed.

This led to intense political tension in the state and Elechi’s eventual defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Umahi later reconciled with his “political father”, with their bond further strengthened when he also joined the APC.

