Elders task FG on North Central Development Commission

The All Progressives Congress North Central Elders Forum has called for the establishment of a North Central Development Commission to harness its potential.

Lawrence Onoja, the convener and the leader of the forum said this in Abuja when he led members of the forum on a visit to the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We require a North Central Development Commission that will coordinate strategies for harnessing the rich agriculture, tourism, educational and human potentials of the zone in the interest of national development.

“We request the government under the leadership of our party to come up with policies that will encourage our patronage of local miners, instead of patronising foreigners.

“We will need a Development Agency such as NDDC in the South, we need a North East Development Commission in the North East,” he said.

Onoja said the visit was to congratulate Ganduje on his appointment and to pledge the forum’s unflinching support to him and the President Tinubu’s administration.

He added that the visit was premised on the mutual trust and confidence elders of the zone had on Ganduje.

“Besides, as a servant leader, experienced administrator in governance, listener and peace maker, we believe you will listen and act on our suggestions and requests,”he said.

He said that Ganduje’s knowledge and wealth of experience in the act of governance as a mark of credible leadership credentials, a peace maker and unifier stood him out among others.

He said the forum had no doubt that Ganduje would always bring his experiences to bear on his leadership as APC national chairman.

“Only a few days ago, you demonstrated this peace making character and attitude in you when you received APC leadership and caucus members from the Kano State House of Assembly.

“You charged them to cooperate with your successor, Gov. Abba Yusuf who is of the opposing party, the NNPP, for the development of Kano State.

“Only statesmen, good and peaceful leaders like you could do that,” he said.

Onoja advised Ganduje to carry every group and section along as a demonstration of his transparency in administration to consolidate the party’s position.

This, he said, would inspire trust and confidence of Nigerians in the leadership of President Tinubu who is also the party’s leader.

“We implore you to deepen and strengthen the internal democracy of the party by bringing your wisdom, wealth of experience and a peace maker to unify the party.

“Do this by having in place a special peace and reconciliation committee made of trusted men and women at national and state levels.

“With ideas and strategies to identify the challenges in our party to reconcile the differences at the various levels. For we will be stronger in governance only as we remain united as a ruling party,” he said.

He also pleaded that party members in the zone be remembered in the distribution of key appointments in federal boards, parastatals, commissions and agencies in line with the federal character principle.

He said that the North Central zone had witnessed the most prolonged state of insecurity experienced in the fourth republic in the form of terrorist and bandit attacks.

“This has resulted in adverse consequences on the social cohesion of the people, food security and education among others.

“We request that you use your good offices to help encourage us to develop new strategies that will address the security challenges we face, once and for all.

“As you are already aware, the North Central zone is the home of solid mineral deposits in Nigeria and the food basket of the country,”he said.

Ganduje in his response, thanked the forum for reposing confidence on him and President Bola Tinubu whom he said was taking the right steps to make Nigeria great.

He said the North Central was an example of diversity in the country and assured that the APC led federal government would ensure inclusiveness in governance.

He added that the federal government would explore the use technology to address security challenges in the country.