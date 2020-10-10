Some elderly persons and People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) in Akure have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for its special voting arrangement for their categories.

Florence Adebayo, a 72-year-old woman commended INEC for ensuring that elderly persons were accorded the due respect during voting.

“Immediately I entered the polling unit, my temperature was checked. I was given hand-sanitiser to rub on my hands and allowed to vote immediately.

“I was not subjected to the process of queuing before voting. This process is commendable and we hope INEC will sustain it,” Adebayo said.

The septuagenarian said that apart from her close relationship with the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, she came out to vote for the development of the state.

A 67-year-old cleric, Pastor Agbanimu Tunde, who voted at PU 013, at Gbogi/Sekan ll, beside Police Quarters, Okuta, Akure South, commended the peaceful election process.

Tunde attributed the peaceful election to God in spite of the apprehension before the election day.

“When we saw things going on, we prayed that there will not be crisis and I believe God is answering our prayer. That is why everything is under control.”

Tunde, however, urged INEC and the security agencies to ensure that the process was concluded peacefully.

“This is just the initial voting stage, there will still be sorting, collating and announcement of results. That is where I believe INEC should display its unbiased empire status.

“The security agencies should also guard the remaining process to ensure that there is no compromise,” Tunde said.

Koyode Ayeni, a civil servant at polling unit 014, Water Corporation, Adekunke Ajasin road, by NEPA Area, Akure South, commended INEC and its ad hoc officers for early arrival of election materials and opening of polls.

Deji Taiwo, a person living with disability, commended INEC for ensuring that PLWD could immediately access the polling units and cast their votes on arrival.

Taiwo also expressed pleasure that the voting process at his poling units was peaceful and orderly.

“I commend INEC and the people for giving us the advantage of voting immediately we get to the polling unit.

“Immediately we arrived at the polling units, the people who are able to walk gave us the privilege to cast our votes.

“We were not pushed or ignored by anyone. We were told to go directly and vote,” Taiwo said.