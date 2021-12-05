Elder statesman Mbazulike Amaechi visits Kanu in DSS custody

First Republic lawmaker and elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has visited the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services.

This development was revealed by the brother of the IPOB leader, Kanunta Kanu, via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The former Minister of Aviation was said to have visited Kanu along with the Co-Chairman of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

Kanunta tweeted: “Chief Mbazuruike Amechi and His Grace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, visited their son #MaziNnamdiKanu the leader of IPOB at #DSS Headquarters in Abuja today, where they had a meaningful interaction.”

Amaechi had last month led some Igbo elders, including a former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Kanu and other issues affecting the South East.

The 92-year-old elder statesman promised Buhari that if released, he would ensure Kanu stays in line.