Eld el Maloud: FRSC warns motorists against recklessness, excess speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps has called on the motoring public and other road users to avoid reckless driving, exhibit more patience, and resist the temptation to violate stipulated speed limits on all roads in the country. The call came as part of sensitization programmes targeted at reinforcing and consolidating existing efforts and strategies of the Corps to ensure a safer motoring environment during the 2021 Eid El Maloud celebration.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal while celebrating the season with Muslim faithful, revealed that a crash free mobility is a possibility in our nation and the principal road use attribute that could lead to zero crashes on our roads is discipline and absolute compliance with established traffic rules and regulations. According to him, a disciplined driver saves lives.

“ When pedestrians comply with the use of walkways and pedestrian bridges where provided, when drivers desist from taking intoxicating substances before mounting the wheels, when they observe and obey the traffic lights and all speed limits, when they regularly maintain their vehicles, avoid overloading, dangerous and reckless driving and become more tolerant with other road users; the carnages on our roads would have been reduced drastically”. He added.

He admonished the motoring public to imbibe safe road use attributes as they commute across the country noting that the Corps will as usual ensure enhanced visibility of personnel around all corridors.

Explaining some of the reasons for enhancing visibility, kazeem noted that the celebration is taking place during the ember months where the roads tend to be busier by the day. He stated that the Corps has observed that a key characteristics of the ember period over the years is an upsurge in traffic volume, as road users become impatient.

While wishing the entire Muslim community a hitch free celebration, Oyeyemi called on the motoring public to utilise all FRSC social media handles (facebook.com//frscnigeria,Instagram.com//frscnigeria, twitter.com//frscnigeria, for necessary updates and in case of emergency, call the 122 toll free number and the National Traffic Radio live lines: 08052998090, 09067000015, and 08052998012 which are available means to reach FRSC to report traffic situations anywhere in the Country.