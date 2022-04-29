Eld-al-Fitr: FRSC deploys 125 personnel, other measures on Ore-Benin expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 125 officials, three patrol vehicles, one tow vehicle and one ambulance for Special Patrol on Ore-Benin expressway during the forthcoming Eld-al-Fitr celebration.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Sikiru Alonge, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Ore, Ondo State.

Alonge said the personnel, comprising officers and special marshals, were for the special patrol from April 29 to May 4 to ensure hitch-free celebration.

He also said the personnel would offer quick response to removal of road obstruction and traffic challenges on the highway, and other routes to ease traffic gridlock.

“After the Ramadan, it is expected that many activities will be involved, including mass movement of people which could cause serious road traffic challenges, such as obstructions and gridlock.

“The FRSC deployed 125 personnel including officers and special marshals, well equipped ambulance, three patrol vans, one tow truck and other materials to ensure free flow of traffic.

“The FRSC is embarking on Eld-al-Fitr Special Patrol from April 29 to May 4, in order to ensure motorists have a hitch free traffic, safe and memorable celebration,” he said.

The Commander, however, enjoined all motorists to obey traffic rules, and to cooperate with the FRSC officials to ensure a crash-free celebration.