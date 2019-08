The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife have left Nigeria for India alongside some family members and security operatives.

They left through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

This followed the granting of the couple’s application for leave to seek medical attention in New Delhi, India last week by Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court.