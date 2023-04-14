El-Zakzaky: Shi’ites speak on report of planning violent protest

The Islamic Movement, also known as the Shi’ites, has refuted the allegation that members of the group will on Friday (today) stage a massive and violent protest in Abuja to demand for the release of the international passports of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, to enable them travel abroad for medical attention.

The Islamic group spoke on the report in a statement signed by one of its members, Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto.

He said the members are only coming out in a procession to mark Quds Day, which is celebrated all over the world, and not to protest against government’s refusal to release their leader’s travel documents.

The statement by Sokoto reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a circular released by the security forces saying we are coming out today in Abuja for what they called release Zakzaky’s international passports protest and it may be violent.

“It’s necessary for us to remind the public that today may be the last Friday in the Month of Ramadan which is the international Quds day in which all people of consciousness will come out to the street to show their solidarity to the oppressed people of Palestine.

“It is obvious that we are coming out today but the procession is not with regard to the international passports of Sheikh El-Zakzaky(H) as they alleged, and is not for only Shi’ites, not even for only Muslims but for all people that have feelings and concern for humanity.

“Quds Day rallies and procession is a global event, it holds almost every where in the World including New York City, London and even Tel Aviv, the capital city of Israel.

“Abuja would not be exempted just because Buhari doesn’t want it to hold, they don’t have the constitutional backup to attack Protesters for any reason.

“We are no doubt coming out if they want to kill, they should do as usual, but the public should know that Buhari is attacking Quds day marchers not release Zakzaky’s Passports protesters.

“In their usual manner, the Police had resorted to lies to mislead the public in order to justify their show of shame as they planned to attack innocent people among which were female and children coming out to show their solidarity with the oppressed People of Palestine.”