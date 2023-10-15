El-Zakzaky bags honourary degree from Tehran University

Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky, (H) the leader of the Islamic Movement, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Tehran, Iran.

This was announced in a statement issued by Dr. Fatima Ismaeel Hassan, Sunday in Abuja.

Dr Ismaeel indicated that the event took place at a convocation organised by the University Saturday, October 14, 2023.

She said: “According to the university, the award was granted as a result of the approval given by the Senate of the University.

“After thorough study of the life, education, and struggle of the Sheikh, the Senate of the University unanimously approved the award of an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) to Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) on World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution”.

The University of Tehran is among the top 500 universities in the world.

According to the Centre for World University Rankings, the University of Tehran was ranked 2nd in Iran, 157th in Asia, and 495th in the world.

Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) was born on April 28, 1953 and after Qur’an and Islamic education at his early ages, he joined the Provincial Arabic School in Zaria from 1969 to 1971, the School for Arabic Studies in Kano from 1971 to 1975, and then did B.Sc. Economics programme at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, from 1976 to 1979.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky (H) is the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, and he has disciples across the neighbouring African countries.

Hassan said: "in more than 40 years of the Islamic Movement, the Nigerian government has on several occasions attacked him and his disciples, using different methods and agents.

“He survived three years of detention by the Shehu Shagari regime (1981–1984), five months of detention by the General Muhammadu Buhari regime (1984–1985), three years of detention by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (1987–1999), a second arrest by the IBB regime in November 1991, two and a half years of detention by General Sani Abacha (1996–1998), the Zaria massacre, and six and a half years of detention executed by the Muhammadu Buhari regime (2015–2021).

“Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H) is happily married with nine children, seven male and two female. Six of his children have attained martyrdom: Ahmad, Hamid, and Mahmud were assassinated by the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan regime during the Quds Demonstration in 2014, while Hammad, Ali, and Humaid were killed by the soldiers in front of their parents during the 2015 Zaria massacre.

“While congratulating our leader on this honour, we call on people to struggle for the emancipation of mankind from slavery, tyranny, and injustice.”