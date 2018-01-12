El-Zakzaky alive, stable – Top security source

Palpable fear and apprehension generated by the widespread rumour of purported death in detention of the Leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is a ruse, a top security source has confided in PRNigeria.

The Secret Service said: “The rumour is handmade of mischievous makers who would stop at nothing to cause confusion among the followers or other ulterior motives.”

Speaking to PRNigeria in Abuja, the intelligence officer said that: “As I am speaking to you now Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife are alive and stable”.

The intelligence officer added: “They observe there regular prayers and are in stable condition.

“The peddlers of rumours claiming he is dead are mischievous undesirable elements engaging in the antics for ulterior motives.

“While it is out of place to say more than this, Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife are accorded respects and some privileges including occasional communication.

“Therefore, the message being circulated to the effect that there would violence as a result of his death is unfounded and misleading and should be disregarded.”