El-Rufai’s son makes U-turn, says ‘Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all’

Bashir El-Rufai, son of the erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has praised Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, saying his views about him had changed.

This comes as his father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Kaduna ex-governor recently submitted his resignation letter to his ward leadership in Kaduna State.

Before his resignation, El-Rufai had become increasingly critical of the APC-led government under President Bola Tinubu.

He cited a widening disconnect between his personal values and the party’s current direction as the reason for his defection.

Reacting to his father’s defection via his X account, the ex-governor’s son said APC members poisoned his mind against Obi.

He asserted that Obi is, surprisingly, not a bad person after all.

“Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all. My views on him have changed recently. My mind was poisoned by my former party members. Sai Obi !” he wrote.

More so, Bashir suggested that Obi might join the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

He dropped the hint while responding to a post on X.com by a user, @Freedom42602077, who argued that the SDP would struggle to defeat the APC in the 2027 elections unless it aligns with Peter Obi.

“Bro to bro, if Peter Obi is not in that party, they can’t win the presidential election. APC will have it again!” the user wrote.

Reacting, Bashir El-Rufai simply replied: “He is coming.”

In another tweet, Bashir sensitised young Nigerians to join his father’s new party, saying, there would be “an online platform for all prospective SDP members to register and join by the end of this week.”

