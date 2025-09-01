El-Rufai to Obi, Amaechi: Nobody believes your one term promise

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has told Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi that nobody believes their promise to serve for only one term if elected as president in 2027.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, and Amaechi, ex-governor of Rivers State, are eying the presidency in 2027 and promising to serve for just one term.

This is premised on the fact that they want to attract Northern votes since, by the dictate of rotation, the turn of the South should end in 2031.

With the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu, having served one term that would end in 2027, a Southerner serving another two terms will mean the North waiting until 2035 to take a shot at the presidency.

El-Rufai, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics,” said Obi and Amaechi should by now know that Nigerians no longer believe such commitments from politicians.

He said: “I want them to stop making this kind of commitment.

“Nobody believes them.

“Things change once they get in.

“Such a promise is even unfair.

“Four years is not enough to make meaningful change in government.

“And they both know this because they’ve governed before.”

El-Rufai said zoning has always been a political strategy to enhance a party’s chances of winning elections, not a matter of sentiment.

He added: “In 2023, I felt very strongly that because of our understanding, power must go to the South.

“PDP could zone theirs anywhere they wanted, but for us in the APC (All Progressives Congress), it was a strategy.

“That’s what zoning is.

“I appeal to everyone to stop making these commitments of only one term.

“Let’s wait for our party to settle and decide the best way to win.”

