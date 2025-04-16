El-Rufai: Tinubu’s government most corrupt, intolerant since 1999

A former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has described the President Bola Tinubu administration as the most corrupt and intolerant since the return to democracy in 1999.

The former member of the All Progressives Congress said this when he spoke on Tuesday with newsmen in Katsina, Katsina State.

El-Rufai said: “This is the most corrupt and most intolerant government in Nigeria.

“This is the most lying government that depends on false propaganda.

“They lied that security has improved in Nigeria.”

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who was in Katsina to commiserate Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on the death of his mother, added: “In Kaduna, Dogo Gide is still around, Mallam Abba, the Boko Haram terrorist is still alive.

“Bello Turji is still around but every day, they announce names of people that are bandits’ leaders that they have killed and (say) security has improved.

“How many local governments are under the occupation of bandits in Katsina State?

“How many are occupied by bandits in Zamfara State and some parts of Sokoto State?

“And because you are in government, you think that nothing would happen?

“I have said it before: this is the worst Federal Government in Nigeria’s history and all the indices have shown it.”

