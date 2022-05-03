El-Rufai tasks Kaduna residents on agriculture to reduce hunger

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the people of Kaduna State to get involved in agriculture, so as to reduce hunger and prices of food stuff.

El-Rufai gave the advice when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli, on the traditional Hawan Bariki Tuesday in Zaria.

According to him, his administration is working hard to ensure that the activities of bandits against farmers are tackled.

El-Rufai thanked God for making it possible to witness yet another Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The governor appreciated citizens in some of the communities who fasted and worshiped amidst lingering fears and anxiety about their safety.

“The Kaduna State Government will continue to do everything it can to mobilize and support the federal security agencies to defeat the terrorists and criminals that attack our people.’’

The governor also listed measures that the state had been taking in tackling insecurity since he assumed office in 2015.

“My first official action as governor on 29 May, 2015 was to summon an emergency meeting of the State Security Council which was held on May 30, 2015.

“The specific purpose was to identify the security threats across the state and find effective solutions to address them.

“One of the outcomes of that meeting was the decision to collaborate with the governors of the other states in the North-west and Niger State.

“The aim was to fund a joint military operation to clear the Kamuku-Kuyambana Forest in the Birnin Gwari axis and other areas harboring Cattle rustlers,’’ he said.

El-Rufai said it was regrettable that while the result of his action decimated the criminals, necessary follow-up operations were not sustained by the security agencies.

He reiterated that Kaduna state remained convinced that comprehensive, simultaneous military and security operation in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau and Niger was vital to stopping the terrorists.

“We created a specialized Ministry of Internal Security, and we continue to support the federal security agencies with logistics and other resources.

“We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the security structure on resolute action to protect the lives, liberty and livelihoods of our people,’’ he said.

The governor pointed out that criminal elements were being assisted by a network of informants in many communities, adding that the traditional institutions should mobilize their networks to expose them and support the security forces with local intelligence.

El-Rufai also called on citizens to participate in the process of selecting candidates for the 2023 general elections and make it a peaceful exercise in the freedom of choice.

“It is important to the integrity of the process, and to the safety of citizens that everyone should conduct themselves with respect for law and order.”

The governor also appealed for responsible behaviour and decent utterances all through the political process.