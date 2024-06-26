El-Rufai sues Kaduna Assembly over N432b probe report 

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has sued the Kaduna State House of Assembly over the latter’s claim that his eight-year administration allegedly syphoned ₦432bn leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.
El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.
Also Read:
- Breaking: Fire outbreak at Dangote refinery
- Atiku departs Abuja for business trip in Europe
- Cholera outbreak: Oyo health workers, nurses’ strike paralyses activities in hospitals
- Proprietor docked for allegedly embezzling money meant for NECO
- Insecurity: Terrorists plot recruitment through media platforms, NSA alerts
The suit, filed by the ex-governor’s lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the report of the Kaduna Assembly Committee which indicted El-Rufai for alleged corruption.