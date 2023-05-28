El-Rufai proscribes Southern Kaduna group hours to end of tenure

Less than 24 hours to the end of his tenure, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has declared the Atyap Community Development Association as an unlawful society.

This was contained in a statement Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, issued on Sunday.

Adekeye, who noted that the state government, in a proscription order, declared that the Atyap Community Development Association has constituted itself into a society that is inimical to the peace of the state and has been covertly involved in acts capable of endangering the peace, tranquility, harmonious coexistence, and good governance of Kaduna State.

He stated that the governor signed the proscription order in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017, and Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The governor’s aide said the proscription order became effective on May 24, 2023.

Adekeye added: “The proscription order noted that Sections 38 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantee the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and also the right to the freedom of association and peaceful assembly to all citizens.

“It also noted that Section 45 (1) of the1999 Constitution vests in the Governor the powers to take such measures and actions as are necessary for the promotion and protection of public safety, public order, public morality or public health, or the rights and freedom of all persons in Kaduna State.”

Last weekend, the governor had vowed to continue taking tough actions till the 11th hour of his administration.

El-Rufai will hand over to Senator Uba Sani, on Monday.