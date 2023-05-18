El-Rufai marks nine Makarfi’s companies for demolition, revokes C Of O

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revoked the Right of Occupancy of nine companies belonging to a former Governor, Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi.

The affected properties have also been slated for demolition.

Daily Trust understands that the notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of occupancy had been served to the officials of the affected companies.

The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi who responded, “Our lawyers will respond accordingly to the revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy of the companies”.

However, reacting to the revocation in a text message sent to Senator Makarfi, he confirmed receipt of nine revocation letters.

He said, “There is a serious issue. We need to meet Ustaz Yunus (SAN) to go to court to stop the state government; they just sent nine revocation letters to us”.

Listed among the affected properties are five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road, and the Doka plot.

In separate letters of revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy signed by the Registrar of Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), Mahmud Aminu said, “I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His Excellency, Governor of Kaduna State has in the exercise of power conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of Land Use Act 1978, revoked and withdrew your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the Right of Occupancy”.

El-Rufai has 10 more days to govern Kaduna as he would exit office on May 29, 2023, after serving two terms.