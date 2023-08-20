El-Rufai makes cryptic comment on Twitter with Bob Marley’s lyrics

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle.

The cryptic message, on Sunday, came two weeks after the Senate failed to confirm his nomination as a Minister.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had forwarded the names of 48 persons to the Senate for screening and confirmation as Ministers.

However, three of the nominees, including El-Rufai, were not confirmed by the Senate after screening.

The former Kaduna State Governor, who took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, tweeted with the lyrics of “Who The Cap Fit” by the late Jamaican singer, Bob Marley.

El-Rufai tweeted: “Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time.

“My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.”

He then added the lyrics of the song:

“Man to man is so unjust, children

“Ya don’t know who to trust

“Your worst enemy could be your best friend

“And your best friend, your worse enemy

“Some will eat and drink with you

“(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

“Only your friend know your secrets

“So only he could reveal it

“And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

“Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”