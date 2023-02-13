El-Rufai: I no longer believe in quality of decisions taken by those around Buhari

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he no longer believes in the quality of decisions taken by those around President Muhammadu Buhari.

The diminutive but combative Governor made this known in an interview he granted Premium Times yet to be released.

In a snippet of an interview published by Premium Times on Sunday, El-Rufai said: “I believe in Buhari.

“I still do and I will never stop believing in him.

“But I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership.”