El-Rufai: I don’t care if you put my visit to SDP on social media + Video

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that he does not care if his visit to the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Abuja was put on social media.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory said this towards the tail end of his visit to the SDP secretariat.

El-Rufai’s statement followed the caution issued to those who were taking photographs and filming the visit by a member of the receiving team of the SDP, led by the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

The person said: “Please don’t put this on X.”

Also Read:

Responding to the caution, the former governor said he doesn’t care if it goes on X.

The video was provided by SYMFONI.

Nasir el-Rufai: I don't care if my visit to SDP secretariat is posted on X pic.twitter.com/EZasBKaN2r — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) March 21, 2024