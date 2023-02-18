El-Rufai heads gang of APC Governors bent on reversing Naira swap

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, of heading a gang of Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress allegedly out to revers the naira swap policy.

The Eagle Online recalls that he has been very strident in his call for the modification of the policy that has led to protests.

El-Rufai was also one of the three states governors elected on the platform of the APC that dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court.

Others are Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

No fewer than four other APC-led states have joined in the suit.

Reacting to the development in a statement by its its spokesperson, Luka Binniyat, on Friday, SOKAPU said: “SOKAPU has been observing the curious ongoing drama between Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Federal Government over the new naira policy and we feel it is right to make our input as it affects the wellbeing of our members.

“El-Rufai as it looks is heading a gang of APC governors bent on reversing the controversial naira redesign and they have managed to get the Supreme Court to order a temporary stop to it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele, have refused to heed the order of the Supreme Court in toto.”