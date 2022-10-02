El-Rufai condemns lynching of two persons in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i has condemned the killing of two herders by a mob in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said security agencies reported that the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry.

According to him, the mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.

El-Rufai expressed deep concern at the violent actions of the mob and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings.

He re-iterated the place of lawful methods as the only acceptable option in confronting any suspicion of criminality.

The governor appealed to the families of the victims to remain calm and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations towards fishing out the perpetrators.

El-Rufai also directed the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the military, police and DSS to contact the victims’ families for further engagements toward averting counter-attacks.

He cautioned against further actions of self-help, and warned against dangerous stereotyping, labeling and similar lawless dispositions capable of stirring up violence.

The governor appealed for consistent recourse to constituted agencies on any contentious matter.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered discreet investigation into the conduct of some individuals and groups in the general area, who unwittingly complicate the security situation with insensitive public commentaries.

It said such actions have been adjudged by security agencies as unhelpful in the ongoing operations against terrorists and bandits.

“The government of Kaduna state is not against commentaries on security challenges.

“The government’s position remains that individuals and groups with useful information should liaise with security agencies, rather than expose citizens to extreme danger through supposed advocacy.”