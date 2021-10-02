El-Rufai appoints new Kaduna Peace Commission boss

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has appointed Dr Saleh Momale as the Executive Vice-Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission, with Rebecca Sako-John as Permanent Commissioner.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Saturday in Kaduna announced the appointments.

It said that the state Peace Commission, chaired by Most Reverend Dr Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion and former Archbishop of Kaduna, was established in 2017.

‘’At inception, the government named Priscilla Ankut as Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Momale and Khadijah Hawaja Gambo as pioneer permanent commissioners,’’ he said.

Adekeye further said that ‘’after four years of distinguished service, Priscilla Ankut, the pioneer Executive Vice Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, is taking up new responsibilities with the African Union’’.

The statement said that El-Rufai has expressed the government’s gratitude for Priscilla’s contribution to the advancement of peace and harmony in the state.

“As she moves on to assume another peace-building position at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, we want Priscilla to know that we are proud of her as a daughter of Kaduna State, and we are elated by AU’s recognition of her proven capabilities,’’ Adekeye quoted El-Rufai as saying.

The governor expressed confidence “that she will bring her national experience scaled up to the continental level. The government and people of Kaduna State wish her every success”.