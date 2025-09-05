El-Rufai: ADC accuses FG of using police to intimidate, silence opposition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Federal Government of using the police to harass and intimidate opposition leaders instead of focusing on protecting Nigerians from insecurity.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the summons issued to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as politically motivated and ‘an assault not just on individual politicians, but on Nigeria’s democracy itself.’

“At a time when terrorists and criminal gangs freely operate in large parts of the North, the Nigerian Police appears more interested in silencing opposition leaders than protecting citizens,” the statement read.

The ADC also condemned the violent attack on the convoy of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in Birnin Kebbi, where several party members were injured.

The attack happened in broad daylight near a police outpost, but no arrests have been made.

“Despite the seriousness of the attack, no arrests have been made, and the perpetrators remain at large,” the ADC said.

The party said in Kaduna, police officers allegedly looked away as thugs with stones and cutlasses attacked a peaceful ADC gathering.

Instead of arresting the attackers, the police summoned the victims, including El-Rufai.

“Every hour spent harassing El-Rufai and shutting down ADC offices is an hour not spent confronting the terrorists and criminals destroying lives across the North, and the urban bandits destroying the nation,” Abdullahi warned.

The ADC also criticised the sealing of its Kaduna offices ahead of a planned meeting of zonal leaders, calling it a deliberate attempt to block its right to gather and organise.

According to the party, these actions are not isolated, but represent a systematic attempt to ‘criminalize’ opposition politics, especially in states where the ruling party reportedly feels threatened by the growing influence of the ADC.

The party demanded that the Inspector General of Police withdraw the summons issued to El-Rufai and other leaders, unseal its Kaduna offices, and publish the names of those behind the petitions that led to the investigations.

“These invitations are not about justice or security, they are about silencing dissent and should therefore be halted without delay,” the statement said.

It also demanded the arrest and prosecution of those behind the Kebbi and Kaduna attacks, and disciplinary action against police officers who failed to act.

“Those who stood by and allowed political violence to occur should not be wearing the uniform of the Nigerian state,” the ADC declared.

The party urged the Federal Government to direct the police back to their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property, instead of using them for politics.

“Our party will stand with our leaders and members. We will not be intimidated,” Abdullahi said.

