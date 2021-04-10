Real Madrid vs. Barca

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium

Kick off: 8:00PM

One of the biggest fixtures in the football calendar will take place in the Spanish capital this evening as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona for the latest edition of El Clasico.

Los Blancos are currently third in Spain’s top flight, two points behind second-placed Barca, who now trail leaders Atletico Madrid by just a single point with nine games left.

There is no question that Madrid have had their problems during the 2020-21 campaign, but it has been a strong few weeks for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and it could be a very successful end to the season.

Unbeaten in La Liga since the end of January, Los Blancos have won seven and drawn three of their last 10 league matches to leave themselves very much in the title picture.

As mentioned, the reigning champions are third in the table, two points behind second-placed Barca and just three points behind leaders Atletico.

Madrid ran out 2-0 winners over Eibar in the league last weekend, with Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema on the scoresheet; Zidane’s team have been strong at home this term, but three of their four league defeats in 2020-21 have arrived at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Los Blancos were in Champions League action on Tuesday night, meanwhile, and recorded a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final contest to leave themselves in a strong position to advance ahead of the second leg at Anfield on April 14.

Madrid entered the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side without the services of their two first-choice centre-backs in the shape of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, but Vinicius Junior scored twice in a strong performance from the capital outfit, and they are now the favourites to advance to another semi-final.

Benzema has again been in excellent form during the 2020-21 campaign, finding the back of the net on 24 occasions in 34 appearances in all competitions, including 18 goals in 25 La Liga outings.

A defeat for Madrid today would see them lose precious ground, but a victory would leave them in a strong position leading into fixtures against Getafe, Cadiz and Real Betis before the end of April.

Zidane’s team could, in theory, still win La Liga and the Champions League this season, and it is set to be a busy transfer window for the club despite the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland said to be a leading target.

Barca, meanwhile, were not in Champions League action during the week, with the Catalan giants losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 stage of the competition towards the start of March.

As a result, Ronald Koeman’s side will have had longer to prepare for this match, with their last fixture bringing a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Monday night.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute, and there is no downplaying the importance of the victory, which moved the Catalan giants back into second and just a point behind Atletico, who are wobbling at the business end of the season.

There is no question that Atletico will be feeling the pressure; Diego Simeone’s side have a tough match away to Real Betis on Sunday evening, and there is every chance that they could be knocked off the top of the division by the end of the weekend.

Since losing to Cadiz at the start of December, Barca’s league form has been excellent, and they will enter this weekend’s contest off the back of six straight victories in Spain’s top flight.

Koeman’s side thumped Real Sociedad 6-1 in their last away league game on February 21, but they lost three times on their travels in La Liga this term, with Getafe, Atletico and Cadiz all triumphing in the first half of the campaign.

The Catalan giants, like Madrid, are planning to boost their squad this summer despite their financial issues, and it appears increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract; the Argentine is enjoying another excellent campaign at club level, scoring 29 times and registering 13 assists in 38 appearances.

Neither Madrid nor Barca would be out of the title race if they lose tonight, but it is the perfect chance to strike a blow to a bitter rival, and Los Blancos have won the last two matches between the two sides, including a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou in the reverse fixture back in October.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius.

Barca possible XI: Ter Stegen, Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet, Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba, Griezmann, Messi, Dembele.