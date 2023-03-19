El Clasico, other matches this weekend on GOtv

The rivalry between La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will continue this weekend at Camp Nou, in one of the Week 26 fixtures of the Spanish La Liga.

A victory for Real Madrid will reduce their point deficit to league-leaders, Barcelona.

However, a win for the home side will extend the point gap to twelve, increasing their chances of winning the 2022–23 La Liga title.

The match will be live on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv Ch. 32) at 9pm on Sunday.

Real Madrid, although trailing league leaders Barcelona by nine points, have been tabbed as the favourite to win the clash, as Carlo Ancelotti’s team has won on their last two visits to Camp Nou.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Madrid captain Karim Benzema will be available for the clash despite suffering an injury scare during Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool.

However, David Alaba won’t be traveling with the team as the 30-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained last month.

With the exception of Alaba, Real Madrid will face Barcelona at full strength in an effort to prevent their arch rivals from winning their first La Liga trophy in four years.

In one of the English Premier League’s outstanding fixtures, fifth-place Newcastle United will on Friday play 14th-place Nottingham Forest on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 31) at 9pm in an effort to cut the point gap between them and Tottenham, currently seated at the fourth in the EPL table.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend their three-point lead over Real Betis, who are currently in fourth place in the La Liga table.

On Sunday, Sheffield United will host Blackburn Rover in another FA Cup quarterfinal fixture at 1pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Ch. 31).