El Clasico: Barcelona beat Real Madrid in seven-goal thriller, close in on title

Barcelona have moved one step closer to securing the La Liga title after a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid. The result moves Hansi Flick’s men seven points clear atop the league and means that they could now win La Liga as soon as Wednesday, when Real Madrid face Mallorca.

It’s a result that seemed in doubt when Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the first 15 minutes en route to securing a hat trick, Barcelona responded by scoring four unanswered goals to go ahead in the match.

It’s the first time that a team has come back from trailing by two goals to win a Clasico since 1959, when Barcelona last accomplished the feat. Behind a hat trick of assists from Ferran Torres, brilliance from Lamine Yamal, and a brace from Raphinh, Barcelona completed a season sweep, winning four Clasicos over Real Madrid.

With Real coach Carlo Ancelotti likely set to depart at the end of the season, it’s a massive disappointment for Real Madrid to lose this, essentially ending their chase at the title, but for Barcelona, they’ll feel it was a deserved result with the team rebounding after seeing their treble hopes end at the hands of Inter in Champions League.

Now seven points clear atop La Liga, Barcelona can win the league as soon as Wednesday or by defeating Espanyol on Thursday. The defense left too much room for Real Madrid but even with allowing a hat trick, Barcelona took care of business in securing the win.

