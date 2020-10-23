There are few matches – if any – that grab the world footballing headlines as much as the El Clásico.

Barcelona against Real Madrid – it hardly gets any bigger than when these two La Liga giants meet, as they will on Saturday at Camp Nou, Barcelona at 3pm.

For both teams, the league has not been going according to plan.

For both teams, the league has not been going according to plan.

Last weekend, Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 at home by newly-promoted Andalusian club Cádiz, while Barcelona were beaten by the same score by Getafe, leaving Blaugrana in ninth position on seven points from their four matches.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are third with 10 points, but have played a game more than Saturday’s opponents.

Barcelona fans are worried that their star performer – Lionel Messi – has found scoring much more difficult than in previous seasons and after scoring from the penalty spot in their season-opener against Villarreal, has now gone three matches without finding the net.

Messi at his best in an El Clásico is something that Barcelona fans will be hoping for.

No other player has scored more goals in the matches between the two clubs – Messi has 26 goals, 18 of which were in the league – and he comfortably beats Real Madrid legends Alfredo Di Stéfano and Cristiano Ronaldo by eight goals.

The two teams have played against each other 244 times in competitive matches, with both clubs winning 96 of these.

Real Madrid holds a slight advantage when it comes to La Liga matches, having won 73, compared to Barcelona’s 72.

