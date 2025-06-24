EKZ: Oyebanji pays over N1.45b compensation to land owners 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday presented over N1,450,000,000 billion cheques as compensation to 195 indigenes of Ijan, Awo and Araromi Ekiti, whose land were acquired for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone project.

The Ekiti Knowledge Zone is a strategic economic initiative aimed at creating an innovation driven ecosystem and a business incubation platform for knowledge-based enterprises in the state.

Speaking while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at a brief event held at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti, the Governor said the EKZ is projected to deliver over 14,000 jobs, particularly for the youth.

This, according to him, is a clear step toward tackling unemployment and building a sustainable future for future generations.

Explaining the potential of the Knowledge Zone and describing it as a catalyst for development, Governor Oyebanji said “As a state celebrated for its intellectual capital, we have chosen to leverage this unique strength to drive inclusive economic growth and create a vibrant hub for innovation and service-driven industries.

Emphasizing that the Ekiti Knowledge Zone does not stand alone, the Governor explained that his administration has put in place critical supporting infrastructure to ensure its viability and long-term success which include the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ekiti Ring Road Project, among others.

He further explained that the State Government has also engaged Green Engagement Limited as consultant to ensure a just and transparent process in implementing the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the Project Affected Persons.

While expressing his profound appreciation to the Federal Government under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fostering an enabling environment for the project and the African Development Bank for not only funding the project but for their consistent technical support to the Project Implementation Unit, Governor Oyebanji affirmed that beyond financial compensation, his administration remains committed to providing additional support measures to vulnerable persons which include capacity development in oil palm agro-production, vocational skills training, social services, and post-compensation monitoring to ensure a more holistic and sustainable resettlement process.

Governor Oyebanji also addressed public misconceptions regarding the financing of the project, clarifying that although the Federal Government guaranteed an $80 million loan on behalf of the state, the funds were not disbursed directly to the state government.

“The African Development Bank (AfDB), in partnership with the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA), oversees the procurement process and pays contractors directly. The state government neither receives nor handles the loan funds,” he emphasized.

“As a show of appreciation and in line with our promise of justice and transparency, I am pleased to announce that the total compensation package initially assessed at ₦1,118,852,813.00, has now been reviewed to reflect current economic realities and stands at N1,450,000,000.00, which is being disbursed today”

In her remarks, the Director General, Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA), and EKZ Project Cordinator, Lolade Olutola expressed government’s commitment to ensuring that the future of Ekiti state is built on its strength of knowledge, creativity and resilience.

The EKDIPA boss also affirmed that the shared value of fairness, transparency and inclusion of the administration is not being left out in the compensation process, adding that the event reflected on the commitment of the administration to ensure that no one is left behind in Governor Oyebanji’s developmental agenda.

She used the opportunity to express her profound gratitude to Governor Oyebanji for ensuring that the welfare of residents is paramount in his heart as well as Africa Development Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance for their unflinching support towards the success of the project.

Also in his goodwill message, the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, Oba Aladesuyi Adebanji, who expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor for fulfilling his promise and for prioritizing the welfare of the citizens, described the EKZ project as a complete solution to the problem in the country intellectually, technically and all round development.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Bankole Ojo thanked the Governor and assured him of their continued support for the implementation of the project.

The event was graced by the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investments and Cooperatives, Tayo Adeola, among others.

