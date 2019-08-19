The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 polls, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally broken his silence over the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany after 48 hours.

Abubakar, on his Twitter handle, condemned the attack on the immediate past Senate President, saying the physical assault is an uncivilised and undemocratic action.

Abubakar said he waited to speak privately with Ekweremadu before making a public statement and expressed his full and total repudiation of the unfortunate incident.

He tweeted: “No one deserves such mob action, least of all a man who is a specimen of what a democrat should be. A champion of the rights of the people of the Southeast and Nigeria, and a patriot par excellence.

“Nigerians, and especially those who were misguided into physically assaulting Senator Ekweremadu, will do well to remember the patriotic roles he played in saving Nigeria from a constitutional crisis in 2010, when there was a lacuna in the Presidency.

“He and then Senate President David Mark midwifed the Doctrine of Necessity that stabilised the nation. But for that patriotic action, our democracy might have been terminated.

“If those who were involved in that crass action had given due thought to the role Ike has played in nation-building, they would have celebrated a man who has made sacrifices for their good.

“To Senator Ekweremadu, I say that my family and I, and indeed most Nigerians, hold you in the highest esteem. An esteem that cannot be shaken by this incident.

“Finally, I call on those behind the assault to turn a new leaf and repudiate violence in all its forms, to seek peace and pursue it and to learn to give honour to whom it is due.”