The management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday asked families of unclaimed corpses in the hospital’s morgue to come over and remove them immediately.

Acting Chief Medical Director of the tertiary health institution, Dr Olusoji Solomon, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti that too many abandoned corpses in the hospital were constituting congestion in its morgue.

Solomon threatened that corpses not claimed by May 30 would be given mass burial.

According to him, management of the hospital had waited more than enough to give time for affected families to remove corpses of their loved ones so that they could be accorded befitting burial, but to no avail.

He said that many of the corpses had remained unclaimed in the morgue for too long without anyone coming forward to claim them.

The acting chief medical director said having exhausted all patience, the hospital had no other option than to take such action, considering the inconveniences on space, among other health implications caused by the unclaimed corpses.

He said the hospital would continue to live up to its status as a leading tertiary health institution and referral centre.