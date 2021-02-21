The Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has promised to address the various grievances raised by some of its students.

The institution’s management made the promise in a statement by Bode Olofinmuagun, its Director of Information and Corporate Affairs, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

It noted that the management had been inundated with various issues trending on social media platforms concerning the institution.

According to the statement, the issues include: timely release of results, access to the university portal, first semester examinations for the 2019/2020 session and the general welfare of students.

It stated that the management was aware that there was no particular mention of any department where students were suffering from one form of victimisation or the other.

The statement added that the institution’s Senate was aware of the issues that came up in a few departments and had already set up committees to look into them.

It said: “As a first step, the affected lecturers had been issued queries, while others are on interdiction.

“Also, the door of the Vice-Chancellor’s office is always open to listen to students’ complaints.

“To demonstrate this, only yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor directed the re-opening of the university’s portal to allow more students complete their registrations.

“As a stop gap measure, the management had also decided to allow students who were finding it difficult to complete their online registrations, to use their Remita receipts to sit for the examinations.”

The statement also explained why students were not given enough time to prepare for the first semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.

It said the examinations ought to have been conducted in March/April 2020, but for the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The statement said the management would be meeting with the leadership of the students, possibly by this weekend, to address their grievances.

It added: “Indeed, it will be helpful to the management if the aggrieved persons can mention (or send same to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, NANS President, or EKSU SUG President), the names of the individuals and departments concerned.

“Our revered students and the general public are enjoined to please remain calm, while all their complaints/ grievances are being addressed holistically by the university management.”