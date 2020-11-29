The Management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has honoured two outgoing national youth corps members, who are also alumni of the university, for their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the institution.

The corps members, Adeniji James and Abraham Akinola, were honoured at a brief ceremony held at the university campus in Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria, quoting from a media statement, signed by Bode Olofinmuagun, the

Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs and made available to news men on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, said the two corps members served in the Directorate of Information & Communication Technology of the university for their primary assignments.

During the period, they developed a very robust portal for the university such that can easily be deployed for computation of students’ results, admission, certificates, transcripts, virtual learning, among others.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, the university management had expressed appreciation to the duo and assured that the university would give them maximum support to enable them pursue their careers.

He also said that the university was ready to retain and motivate them in its service.

Earlier, the Director of ICT, Prof. Olu Olatunji, stated that the portal they developed could rank among the best in Nigeria, adding that it would be beneficial to the university community as there was no more need to engage a third party vendor in the management of the university portal.

Responding, the outgoing corps members expressed their appreciation to the university management for the honour and promised to give their best back to the university which incidentally is their alma mater.

It is interesting to note that Adeniji James graduated from the Department of Computer Engineering, while Abraham Akinola graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering and both obtained Second Class (Upper Division) certificates.

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of Letters of Appreciation/Commendation by the university management to the two patriots.

Others who spoke at the event included the Chairman, Committee of Deans, Prof. Musa Abdu-Raheem, and the Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Deji Fasuyi, who eulogized the recipients and encouraged them not to place too much premium on monetary gains in whatever they do.