The Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti says the National Universities Commission has granted it full accreditation to run more undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Reacting to the development on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, lauded the commission for accrediting the programmes and assured it that the university would not compromise academic standards.

The Head of the Directorate of Information at EKSU, Bode Olofinmuagun, who announced the accreditation, listed the undergraduate programmes to include: Law, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Geology and Psychology.

Others are Building and Woodwork Technology Education; Christian Religious Studies; Electrical/Electronic Technology Education; Metal Auto Mechanic Technology Education; Arabic Studies; Islamic Studies; and Philosophy.

The postgraduate programmes are Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Personnel Management and Public Administration.

Olofinmuagun said the approval was conveyed to the university through a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor by Dr. Maryam Sali, Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary.

The resource verification for the accreditation was conducted by the Commission in October/November 2019.