EKSU, BOUESTI, EKSUTH Governing Councils for inauguration

The inauguration of the Governing Councils of the three tertiary institutions recently approved by the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, comes up on April 13, 2023.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday.

The three institutions are: Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti; and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The event will hold at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, by 11am.

The affected institutions are urged to get in touch with their council members for necessary arrangements ahead of the inauguration date.