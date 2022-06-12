Ekong, Bonke off to England, France 

Defender and deputy skipper William Troost-Ekong and midfielder Innocent Bonke have returned to their respective bases in England and France to attend to injuries copped during the international break.

Bonke was injured in the friendly game against Mexico in Dallas on 28th May, while Ekong suffered a groin strain in the 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday.

Bonke was replaced by Katsina United defender Sani Faisal at half time of the encounter.

The Super Eagles will take on Sao Tome and Principe in their matchday two encounter at the Grande de Stade, Marrakech on Monday.